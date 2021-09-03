Insecurity: Kaduna suspends weekly market, bans livestock transportation

The Kaduna state government has suspended trading at the popular weekly Kawo Market in an order, Thursday.

The state government had suspended similar markets in five other local government areas of the state.

Kawo Market is one of the largest weekly markets in Kaduna North.

It is located in the same area as the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), the Hassan Usman Katsina House popularly known as State House and the Legislative Quarters.

A statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, read in part, “The Kawo weekly market which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The Government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.

“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies.”

Also, the statement said the state government banned the transportation of livestock.

“The ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna state from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.”