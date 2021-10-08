Insecurity: Kafe District donates vehicle to FCT Police

In a bid to fast track the Nigeria Police response time in event of emergencies the Kafe District Stakeholders have donated a Sport Utility Vehicle to the FCT Police Command for use in the area.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Thursday in Abuja, the Chairman, Kafe District Stakeholders Forum, Chiwf Uche Okeke, said “It is no news that security has become a hot topic in recent times in Nigeria. The need to ramp up security measures in communities has led to the concerted efforts of community minded people to mobilise time and resources to ensure the safety of its environments.

‘Kafe District, in particular, was unfortunate to have witnessed a few security incidents in the recent past, including kidnap attempts. It became necessary to augment the efforts of the police, particularly in the area of patrol and surveillance.

“The Lifecamp Police Division, headed by the Area Commander Gomwalk and our indomitable Division Police Office (DPO), CSP Davies have been exceptional in their dedication towards securing the lives and property of Kafe residents.”

Speaking further her said, “However, as friends we know full well that the Lifecamp police division is logistically handicapped in providing adequate and effective security to the community. It was observed that response to emergencies was being delayed by the absence of efficient vehicles to patrol and respond to emergencies and distress calls.

“In the circumstance, Kafe district stakeholders forum called for contributions from well meaning, security conscious residents and business owners and within a short time, the required amount was raised and thereafter this Toyota Highlander was purchased and is now ready to be handed over to the Lifecamp police division by the stakeholders forum.”

Okeke also called for deployment of more police personnel to the area in order to ensure adquate manpower.

On his part, the Commissioner of Policein charge of the FCT,

CP Sunday Babaji, said the police would ensure that the vehicle was used within the district for security purposes.

The police boss, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Bennett Igweh, assured of the commitment of the Command to security of lives and property with the FCT and environs.