Insecurity: Kastina elders’s forum seeks deployment of more NSCDC personnel

Following the high rate of insecurity as result of banditry activities in Kastina state, members of the state Elders Forum, has pleaded with management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for deployment of additional men to help tackle the menace.

The Forum members made the plea during a courtesy visit to the office of NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, Monday in Abuja.

Chairman of the Katsina Elders Forum, Alhaji Amadu Maradin, who led the delegation said elders were concerned about the security architecture of their state, hence the reason for the visit.

Maradin, who was represented by Sen. Abba Ali, said he cared about the well-being of Katsina residents and indigenes, asking the NSCDC boss to ensure peace is achieved in the country.

The Forum’s Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Sani, said collaborating with the Corps to acquire more Civil defenders in the state was of priority to the group.

“We are pleading with you to help in deploying those whose forecast system is to identify key areas,” he said.

He requested for more personnel to man the front line of Local Government Areas from bandit and Agro rangers for farmlands.

Another member, Justice Saddik Mahuta, Galadima of Katsina state, said that the state government was set to recruit about 3,000 vigilantes to compliment efforts of the NSCDC.

“ We are up and doing in complimenting the activities of security agencies in the state. We urge you to provide logistics for your personnel in the state,” he said.

Responding, NSCDC CG said that he had taken into consideration the requests of the forum members.

“Your coming is significant because as elders even if a child climbs an iroko tree, he can’t see afar. Agro Rangers is a specialized unit that has the function of giving security and protection to farmers and other Agro allied areas.

“We have posted already to areas with farming boost and we will do more. We have gotten approval to recruit more personnel after the budget is passed next year.

“They will be trained and posted to states as the civil defence is doing it’s best to ensure the successful end to this crisis,” he said.Audi stated that there was need for Nigerians to come together to attack the National crisis.

“I think we are getting there because behind every crisis in the world is injustice so we have to strive for justice. But once you want to do justice to all, some that are used to feasting will begin to fight back,” he said.

According to the CG, the Corps had been able to restrict lots of kidnapping attempts with the female squad who had been trained and posted to different commands.

“ I had to rejig the rapid response team who respond to distress calls and established a female squad to guide schools in risk areas,” he stated.

