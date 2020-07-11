Insecurity: Kogi govt vows to battle resurgence, condoles victims’ families

Following the recent security onslaught, the Kogi state government has reinstated her efforts in the fight against insecurity.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

This statement reads: “It is a time for all of us to come together to rededicate ourselves and thrust our trust in the system that has earned us rave commendations as one of the best in the area of security.

“Latest onslaught against our state and our people has been unfortunate and sad. We stand with the families that lost their loved ones and breadwinners to the cowards in the garbs of criminals. They won’t lose their lives in vain. The state government wishes to also allay the fears of travelers on our roads.

“Our style is not different from the global standards which stipulate that security strategies do not become a public product. But we are doing everything a responsible government should do to ensure security of lives and property of the people.

“We sympathize with the armed forces for the personnel lost to the men of the underworld. The losses won’t bend our resolve to make Kogi State a hard place for criminals to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

“It is no time for anyone to spread rumours and trade blames or release travel directories that could drive fears into our people. The administration under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello will change the narrative in a couple of days.

“High level security plans and strategies have been put in place to reappraise the situation and devise new security architecture to address the ugly trend. Our security agents have the capacity to stamp the pockets of criminal activities out of the state. We are winning the war.

“We urge all Kogites to support our efforts, plans and security agencies in order to reestablish our capacity to ensure security across the state. To our people, the government is with you. Our roads are safe as security personnel have been deployed to handle the emerging threats and for effective intelligence gathering to ensure our people are safe while travelling on our roads.”