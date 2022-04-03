Insecurity:  Man O’ War commander urges concerted efforts

The National Commander, Man O’ War, Col. Sani Depsia (retd), has called on Nigerians to contribute their quota toward tackling myriads security challenges facing the country.

Col. Depsia who spoke to newsmen on Saturday at Nyanya in the FCT, shortly after the inauguration of newly appointed Man O’ War state commanders and their deputies, said that insecurity was everywhere, hence the citizenry must assist the security agencies in tackling it.

He said: “insecurity is not outside the scope of where we are. Therefore, it requires that each and every one of us participate in assisting the security agencies.

“You can assist the security agencies in terms of information of who, where, what is suspected.’’

On the role of the Man O’ War in combating insecurity, Depsia said that they could complement the efforts of security agencies when called upon.

He said that as volunteers, they should complement the efforts of the police and other law enforcement agencies toward maintaining law and order in the various communities.

Depsia described volunteerism as an aspect of human nature which has to do with building the community.

“Volunteerism is an aspect of human nature that has to do with selfless service to build man and build the community.

“At whatever level you find yourself, try and see that the community is secured and the value of the community is enhanced.’’

According to him, volunteerism is an office or institution with registered volunteers and with adequate logistics.

“That is what we are trying to do in Nigeria, we have not got there but I think with time we will be able to make an impact.

“But you cannot do volunteerism without the will. The will matters. It is selfless service, nobody is paying you for doing volunteerism,’’ he said.