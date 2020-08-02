Insecurity: Matawalle advocates prayers, unity in Zamfara

Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has appealed to people of the state to continue to pray for the peace, progress and unity of the state.

The governor made the call while extending Eidl-Kabir celebration message to people of the state during a statewide broadcast Saturday.

He said the call became imperative considering the lingering insecurity challenge to bandit’s nefarious activities, adding that his administration had succeeded in recording successes in the fight against banditry.

“Based on our security strategy, our peace and reconciliation programme goes hand- in- hand with the action by our gallant security forces against the recalcitrant elements. Alhamdulilah, many communities will be celebrating this festive period in their towns and villages after long periods of displacement.”

He said many markets are now fully operational as farmers and herders are interacting freely and in genuine spirit of friendship and brotherliness, hence the need for fervent and constant prayers.

“The legendary cordiality between farmers and herders is fast returning and my dear people of Zamfara state, these achievements could not have been possible without your prayers and support for our administration,” Matawalle said.

He stated that the transformation of the state is only possible when the security situation is favourable.