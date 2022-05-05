Insecurity:  Match your words with action, Afenifere tells Buhari 

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to match his words with action on the insecurity in the country.

Afenifere in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, stated that ” the information and assurance that emanated from President Buhari’s message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Eid-el-fitri celebration “flies against the reality on ground.”

Afenifere said in the statement, “Rather than looking at the immediate future with hope, Nigerians are living and moving around in fear and despondence because of the insecurity they face at home, at work and even more so when travelling on highways. How then can one be hopeful in that kind of situation?”

While agreeing with the president that the fight against terrorists in the country “has been long and hard”, Afenifere pointed out that the government has not succeeded in convincing most Nigerians that the ‘final victory is within sight” as claimed by the president through his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“It is important to let the president know the reality on ground because the specters coming from Aso Rock often indicate a distance between those in government and the people they govern. It is very strange indeed that Mr. President could inform Nigerians that the ‘final embers (of insecurity) are now fading.”

