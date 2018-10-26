Insecurity: Military launches ‘Operation 777’

In order to consolidate on the success of various military operations

across the country, the Defence Headquarters has launched another

military operation, codenamed “Operation 777”.

The operation is also to inject strategies into and re-jig ongoing

operations across the country designed to checkmate criminal

activities, including the Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry,

kidnapping, militancy and crude oil theft.

Briefing newsmen on the new operation yesterday at the Defence

Headquarters in Abuja, the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI),

Brig.Gen. John Agim, said operation 777 began on October 10.

Some of the ongoing operations are: “Whirle Punch” to fight banditry

and armed robbery on the Abuja-Kaduna road, as well as Birnin Gwari

area of Kaduna state; and “Awatse” designed to check pipeline

vandalism in Lagos and Ogun states; “Operations Safe Haven” to

checkmate communal crisis in Plateau, Bauchi and part of Kaduna state;

“Delta Safe” to tackle oil theft, bunkering and pipeline vandalism in

the Niger Delta; “Sharan Daji”, which was set up to fight armed

banditry in the North West; and Operation “Whirle Stroke” fighting

herdsmen/farmers clashes and banditry in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba

states.

According to the DDI, operation 777 is running concurrently with the

existing operations designed to consolidate on their achievements.

He said: “The operation is also geared toward enhancing a conducive

and stable environment for socio-economic activities and safety of

Nigerians, as well as preventing bandits and outlaws from escaping to

other peaceful areas.

“Consequently, the operation is expected to raise the confidence of

the public in the affected states, particularly the IDPs to return

back to their homes.

The DDI said since operation 777 commenced two weeks ago, a lot of

achievements had been recorded, including the recovery of large cache

of arms, arrest of suspects, while several others were neutralised.

Agim listed the recovered weapons as five AK47 rifles, 20 bow and

arrow, 113 of 7.62mm live ammunition, 20 live cartridges and four rifle

magazines.

He put the number of neutralised suspects as 35, while 98

bandits/criminals were arrested since the operation commenced, adding

that the suspects had been handed over to the police for prosecution.

He added that 419 rustled cattle, 405 sheep and 101 goats were also

recovered and handed over to various committees established, to return

them to rightful owners.

The DDI said that within the period, the camp of a Benue “notorious

criminal and cult leader, Gana’’ had been located, while 15 of his

members, including his wife were neutralised.

Agim said: “Gana managed to escape, but our troops are on his trail.

Sequel to this, many of the IDPs have started returning home.

“The Chairman of Logo local government area of Benue confirmed that

27,000 out of the 34,000 IDPs in Anyiin IDP camp have returned home.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.