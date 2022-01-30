Insecurity: MNJTF Force Commander urges AFCSC Course 44 student to think outside box

The Force Commander (FC), Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has charged students of Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Department of Land Warfare Land Forces Operations to be innovative and think outside the box in tackling challenges.

He said the contemporary security challenges Nigeria is facing will demand a lot from them as tactical level commanders, who would be required in the forefront in tackling these challenges.

A statement by Chief of Military Public Information Headquarters MNJTF N`Djamena Chad Col Muhammad Dole, said General Ibrahim stated this at the 2022 seminar of the department with the theme: “Enhancing Operational Efficiency of the Nigerian Army in a Multi-Agency Environment” which held at TY Danjuma hall of the College in Jaji, Kaduna state.

The Force Commander in a lecture titled, “Counter Insurgency Joint Operations: The Multinational Joint Task Force in Perspective”, charged the students to always be hardworking, focused and professional in the discharge of their duties.

General Ibrahim also gave synopsis and historical background of the Multinational Joint Task Force, its major operations as well as the challenges of joint operations.

In his remark, the Commandant of AFCSC, Air vice Marshall OA Tuwase, urged the students to make good use of the lessons learnt from the lecture and from the discussants as a positive guide in their careers.

Discussants in the seminar include the Corps Commander Artillery, Commander Armour Corps, Force Commander Operation Whirl Stroke, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Commander Sector 3 MNJTF, Deputy Commandant and staff of the College among a host of other senior officers.

They gave firsthand accounts of their experiences in various theaters of operations and brought out lessons that would be beneficial to the students.