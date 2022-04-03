Insecurity: Monarchs deserve constitutional roles – Adegoke

The newly promoted Aare Onibon of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke, has asked government to make traditional rulers more responsible constitutionally to their domains to reduce social vices to the barest minimum.

Olooye Adegoke made the call in Ibadan over the weekend while speaking with journalists shortly after his promotion from Bada Balogun of Ibadanland to Aare Onibon by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

He stressed that involvement of traditional institutions in governance would go a long way to reducing the wave of insecurity considering the closeness of the traditional institutions to the people.

The Aare Onibon of Ibadanland who is also an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial aspirant in Oyo state said to involve traditional rulers in governance, there was the need to accommodate the traditional rulers in governance through the amendment of the constitution by the National Assembly.

“Traditional rulers are closer to the people than local government chairmen. It is very hard to see anyone who will not recognise their monarch but they may not even know their local government Chairman”, he said.

Olooye Adegoke added, “It is high time for the government took security issues more seriously by delegating constitutional roles to traditional rulers” .

The new Aare Onibon of Ibadanland stressed that doing this would afford them the opportunity to have first hands information on security issues in their various communities and as such, they would know how to address any security challenge that may arise.

The APC senatorial aspirant noted that “security is germane to the peaceful coexistence of any community and national development”, and that to reduce insecurity to the barest minimum, there should be responsibility for traditional rulers across the board, which should be spelt out constitutionally.”

According to him, “security is the backbone of any society, which is tied to its social, political, economic and cultural growth and that inadequacy of this vital ingredient of development has led to all manner of social ills, including violent crimes such as armed robbery, ritual killings, child trafficking and other crimes.

Appealing to all well meaning Ibadan indigenes across the world to use their connections to bring more developmental projects into the city, the new Aare Onibon

promised to bring more developmental projects into Ibadan so as to create more employment opportunities for young people in the state.

