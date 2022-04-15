Insecurity: Muslims tasked on prayers for God’s intervention

Muslims have been urged to use of the Ramadan period to seek Allah’s intervention in the insecurity bedevilling the country.

A governorship aspirant in Zamfara state, Alhaji Sanusi Bala, Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, made the call in a Ramadan message, Thursday.

He said, “Fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and a great opportunity for all Muslims to purify their mind, body, heart, and soul by fasting and praying to Almighty Allah.

“Ramadan is not only for fasting, but also for all Muslims to dedicate themselves to self-sacrifice, like abstaining from taking drinks or food and physical needs, asking forgiveness for their wrongdoings, and devoting themselves to Allah.”

He enjoined wealthy individuals, groups, and corporate bodies to consider the plight of orphans, internally displaced person (IDPs), the vulnerable, and other needy to alleviate their hardships and serve as a tool for seeking divine mercy, protection and development of the state in all ramifications.

“We also need to repent and make good use of the lessons we are learning in this prestigious month,” he added.

He commended Islamic scholars for their commitment to educating and enlightening Muslims on the norms and values of Islam as revealed through Prophet Muhammad Peace be Upon Him.