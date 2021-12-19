Insecurity: NAF graduates 684 regiment personnel

As part of efforts to build the capacity of its personnel to tackle myriads of security challenges facing the nation, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) graduated 648 personnel at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC), Kaduna on Friday, 17 December 2021.

According to a statement by NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Saturday, the Guest of Honour, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Training Command (ATC), AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi said the NAF is committed to capacity building of its personnel.

He noted that the personnel, who have completed the Basic and Advanced Regiment Courses, are a product of a Service committed to continually “pursuing purposeful training and human capacity development” for enhanced force protection competences to secure and protect the citizenry.

According to the AVM Jolasinmi, who was represented by the Chief of Staff ATC, AVM Emmanuel Chukwu, “The quality of training received by our Regiment personnel is evident in their deployment in several operational theatres across the country, where they are performing creditably in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations as well as in effectively providing Military Aid to Civil Authorities in furtherance to our national security objectives.”

He then assured that the NAF under the leadership of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, will continue to invest in capacity building drives aimed at generating combat forces capable of securing national assets against all forms of threats, both internal and external.

Speaking further, AVM Jolasinmi implored the graduands to put all that they have learnt during the course to maximum use in a bid to safeguard lives and properties as they discharge their responsibilities.

“Through your perseverance, discipline and determination, you have been found worthy in character and learning to graduate and I am confident that you are now more grounded and have imbibed the attributes of military professionalism which include absolute loyalty, discipline, integrity, physical fitness, motivation, decisiveness, teamwork and courage, amongst others,” he said.

The AOC also reminded them of the fluidity and uncertainty of the current security environment and urged them to remain strong, disciplined and courageous in all their conducts.

He also reminded them of their core duty, which is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic background or religious inclination, and expressed confidence that with continued commitment and sustained efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Country will soon overcome all threats to its peace and security.

Earlier, the Commandant RTC, Air Commodore Jeff Ekwuribe, stated that the trainees were tutored towards developing their staff duty capabilities, analytical and communication skills.

He further revealed that they were also exposed to weapon handling, drill, general service knowledge and kinetic and non-kinetic warfare techniques.

Related

No tags for this post.