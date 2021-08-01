Insecurity: NAOWA assures Army of support

The national president, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Faruk Yahaya, has said the association will give the Nigerian Army (NA) all the support it needs to succeed in tackling security challenges confronting the nation.

She also appealed for NA’s support to enable the organisation sustain its humanitarian activities across formations and units of the NA in order to bring succour to the less privileged in the society.

She stated this Thursday when she led executive council members of the organisation on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen. Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Mrs Salamatu Yahaya disclosed that members of the Association were at the Army Headquarters to further cement already existing cordial working relationship between NAOWA and the NA.

She said the association needed the backing of the NA to achieve its objectives.

She expressed gratitude to the COAS for all the support so far provided to the organization, stressing that the good gesture of the COAS during the recently celebrated Nigerian Army Day Celebration went a long way in alleviating the suffering of over 284 widows and 5000 IDPs in various IDP camps across the country.

While praying God to give him the wisdom and strength to lead the NA in the right direction, Mrs Yahaha appealed to the COAS to also ensure the completion of the recently initiated NOAWA Wellness Center flagged off by the former National President of the Association, Mrs Fati Attahiru.

In his remarks, the COAS expressed gratitude to the national leadership and members of NAOWA for their visit, noting that their numerous humanitarian engagements have impacted positively on the lives of many less privileged persons in the society.

He urged them to sustain the good work in order to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the nation.

General Yahaya commended members of the association for standing by their husbands and keeping the home front while their spouses engaged in service to the nation.