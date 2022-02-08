Insecurity: Niger imposes curfew on Shiroro, Rafi LGAs as gunmen kidnap Kaduna Catholic priest

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for military action against terrorists in Niger state, the hoodlums have continued to make incursions into more villages prompting Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to plead with the military to decisively carry out the presidential directive.

And to curb the ugly trend, the state government announced a 24-hour curfew in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas of the state.

The governor made the position known in a statement Monday in Minna, the state capital.

He said the appeal followed the incessant and sporadic increase in attacks by the terrorists in Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Paikoro local government areas of the state.

“With these recent attacks, the terrorists are daring the capability and capacity of the military, hence we must demonstrate our military might through the approved coordinated Air and ground assault to flush out the miscreants from our forests, their hideout,” Bello said.

He further said: “If we must win this battle against the terrorists, we must increase and sustain military operations to comb the forests. This has become expedient because our people are dying and the living are becoming more agitated and hopeless.”

While appreciating the efforts of the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the embattled communities, the governor renewed his call to the people to assist the security agencies with credible intelligence that would enhance effective operations against the terrorists.

Curfew

And to stem the tide, therefore, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security Emmanuel Umar Bagna announced government’s decision to impose curfew on the affected areas as a measure to flush out the terrorists and further expose those planning to invade the town.

He said: “The decision for the curfew was also due to intelligence reports that bandits are moving into the state in large numbers.”

The commissioners further appealed to the communities to cooperate with security agencies as they try to restore peace to the area.

Blueprint learnt that residents of Rafi and Shiroro have been told to remain in their homes from 5 pm Saturday till further notice.

In the same vain residents of Kuta, Gwada and Zumba in Shiroro local government area of the state have been locked down with heavy military patrol.

The council Chairman, Alhaji Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, confirmed this development, saying anyone seen outside would be taken and treated as a terrorist.

One killed, 7 rescued in Kaduna

In a related development, bandits Sunday night abducted Rev. Fr. Joseph Shekari and killed his cook during an attack on a Catholic Parish in Chawai, Kauru local government area of Kaduna state.

The cook (name unknown), who worked in the Parish House, was reported to have been shot twice by the bandits.

A statement by Catholic Chancellor, Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the development.

It reads: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari. The sad event occurred on Sunday, February 06, 2022 around 11.30pm.

“He was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Pari, in Kauru local government area of Kaduna state.

“While we solicit for an intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”

Spokesman of the Kaduna Sate Police Command Mohammed Jalige could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, troops Sunday rescued seven people from the clutches of bandits at Ungwan Garama near Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, the state government confirmed in a statement Monday Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that troops foiled an attack by bandits in Ungwan Garama, located in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun local government area.

“According to the report, a distress call was received from the area and security forces swiftly responded, mobilising to the location and engaging the bandits. After an intense exchange, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

“The security forces exploited the withdrawal route of the bandits, and were thus able to rescue seven persons who had been kidnapped. The seven rescued persons are listed as follows: Buba Samuel, Janet Buba, Rebecca Buba, Precious Buba, David Yohanna, Johnson Yohanna and John Daniel. All of the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their spirited efforts and speed of response. He congratulated them on the safe rescue of the seven citizens.

“The governor conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued persons. Security forces have sustained patrols in the general area,” Aruwan said.

Kogi Police command

Also, some gunmen Sunday evening attacked the Area Command of Nigerian Police Force in Okene local government area of Kogi state.

In the ensuing melee, one of the attackers was killed by the combined forces of the Police and other security agents.





Blueprint gathered that the gunmen, numbering over 30, stormed the Police Command in Okene around 10:30pm but were effectively repelled while one of the attackers was gunned down and several others escaped with bullet wounds.





Spokesman of the state Police Command, William Aya, confirmed the attack and said the gunmen launched the attack around 10pm Sunday, February 6.



Aya, a Superintendent of Police, in statement issued Monday in Lokoja, said t the yet- to-be identified gunmen attacked the police formation with sporadic gunshots and explosives chanting ‘Allahu Akhbar.’

He however added that personnel on duty repelled the attackers and killed one of them.



“This forced the attackers to flee before the arrival of back up teams from the neighbouring divisions,” the statement added.





He said the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Edward Ebuka has ordered the immediate deployment of re-enforcement consisting of Counter Terrorism Units, Police Mobile Force, Intelligence team as well as Quick Response Unit along with the military and other security forces, to Okene and its environs.

KGSG lauds security agencies

Also in a statement, the Kogi State Government said the attackers were shown the strength and efficacy of the state security architecture as the local hunters, men of the State Vigilante Service collaborated with other security operatives to spontaneously foil the attack.

Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo said this in a statement Monday.

“The superior firepower of the combined security network of the state ensured one of them was gunned down immediately while others ran away with various degrees of gunshot wounds. Two of their motorcycles were recovered as well as various arms and ammunition,” he said.



Bafarawa laments Zamfara killings

Similarly, a former Sokoto state governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the Northwest, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has described the incessant killing of innocent citizens by bandits in Zamfara state as alarming.

Bafarawa said this in Gusau Monday when he accompanied Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was in the state to consult with PDP members over his presidential aspiration.

“I am heartfelt in totality about what is happening in Zamfara where innocent villagers are maimed, killed, properties were destroyed, rampant kidnapping, hence the need for appropriate authority to respond as quickly as possible,” Bafarawa said.

Describing the killing and destruction of properties as barbaric, the former governor said the suffering among the residents was a consequence of abject poverty caused by insecurity in the state.

He called on the federal government and other stakeholders to fashion out ways of ending the menace of terrorism in Zamfara and other states of the North-west.

“We must contribute our quotas regardless of our ethnic, religious and political inclinations in saving our region from total collapse,” he said.