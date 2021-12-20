Insecurity: Nigerians may resort to self-defense , Sheikh Jingir warns

The national chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bidiat Wa-Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Asheikh Muhammad Sani Yahya Jingi, has called on Nigerians to resolve to self defense against the incessant attacks on their communities.

The cleric made the call in an interview with journalists in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, and warned that time has come for Nigerians to resist all intimidations and unnecessary fear of attackers in their communities.

Sheikh Jingir said: “If our youth can team up with the security men on ground and the vigilantes, they can defend their communities. The present insecurity in the country is everybody’s business, we all have to team up and work together.

“Being cowards cannot save us. Time has come that we can sacrifice our lives to defend our communities. How can two or three bandits come on a motorcycle into a community and fire a shot and everybody will start running helter skelter?”

He called on the federal government to probe the financial spending of those responsible for securing the lives and property of Nigerians because, to whom much is given much is expected.

He added: “I am appealing to the policy makers, to give enough funds to the security outfits whenever it is required to do the job. And they should find out how the funds are being expended to secure the entire nation by such security outfits.”

On the impending strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against the new proposed fuel hike to be effected from February 2022, he said, “I am not in support of any strike or protest in the country and I am not supporting the proposed fuel hike by federal government either.”