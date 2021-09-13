Insecurity: No more excuses, Army chief tells commanders

The Chief Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has told Army commanders in various theatres of operation that he will no longer take excuse from them in the war against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

He said the army under his command would remain resolute and continue to chart progressive paths towards tackling all challenges bedeviling the country.

General Yahaya stated this Monday during the opening ceremony of the combined second and third quarter Chief of Army Staff conference in Abuja.

He said, “Commanders must seize initiative and commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective area of responsibilities. I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances!!”

“I want to state that, the Nigerian Army under my watch will remain resolute and continue to chart progressive paths towards tackling the security challenges confronting the Country.”

He also charged them to sustain the tempo in various theatres of operations in order to rid the nation of all security threats.

He said, “I have directed that serious attention be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country. I have also directed for the conduct of special operations especially in the North-central and North-west regions to address the deteriorating security infractions in the regions.

“Commanders must therefore glean from my command philosophy to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of Nigerian Army units and formations are sustained and improved upon.”

Speaking further, Yahaya assured that adequate equipment and training will be provided to enable the Army carry out its constitutional role of securing the nation from all threats.

“I am aware of logistics constraints affecting operations across the country and I am glad to inform you that efforts are in progress to provide us with combat enablers that would enhance and boost our operation

“Concerted efforts are also being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices which has been a major impediment to troops and our operations In Operation HADIN KAI. I want to assure you that I am determined to rebuild the fighting skills, capacity, confidence, and morale of our troops across the various theatres of operations. Training must also be given due attention that it deserves. In order to achieve this, priorities for the fourth quarter of the year would include training and more training.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right attitude, competences and skills to effectively undertake daring missions In addition to developing special operations forces. This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms,” he said.