Insecurity: NSCDC boss moves to sanitise private security industry



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said he was determined to encourage and support efficiency, effectiveness, probity and accountability in the Private Security Industry to ensure conformity, bring sanity and eliminate activities of quacks.

The Corps is mandated to monitor, regulate and license the Private Guard Companies.

In a statement released Monday in Abuja by the Corps spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu, the move became necessary owing to the prevailing security situation in the country especially in the North-east and the Private Security Industry has a significant role to play in assisting security agencies towards addressing and checkmating insecurity.

Speaking during the official launch of AL-ANSAR security services and commissioning of its headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno state, Audi charged the company to look beyond the business aspect by channeling its energy more towards improving internal security by gathering and sharing of timely, credible intelligence and information.

The CG reiterated that the launch of the new security outfit is an additional step towards addressing the challenge of unemployment in Nigeria as it will go a long way in providing job opportunities for many of our teeming youths and thus, shift their focus from criminal tendencies knowing fully well that idleness has made them vulnerable to different kinds of negative influence which has brought us to where we are today.

He expressed hope that due diligence would be followed in the process of recruiting guards for the company. “Let me advise the company’s management to exercise caution in its recruitment drive so as not to recruit criminally minded individuals, NSCDC must be carried along in the recruitment process and training of guards to ensure that due diligence is followed” Audi said.

According to him, communities need to unite with agencies charged with responsibilities of protecting infrastructural facilities with serious impacts on the lives of people. Noting in retrospect that the mode of attacks on infrastructure like railway sleepers, power and petroleum installations in the preceding year has made it necessary for him to seek public support.

He decried the ugly trend of displaying nonchalant attitude and in some cases connivance by inhabitants of some communities with criminal elements who indulge in such economic crimes, warning that perpetrators must stop or face severe sanctions when arrested.

To enable the corps confront vandalism headlong, the Commandant General has directed State Commandants to develop modalities to ensure full compliance, reiterating that he will not condone vandalism of infrastructure any longer.

