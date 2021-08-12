Insecurity: NSCDC vows to sanitise private security guard companies

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC) Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has expressed the Corps commitment to eliminating quackery in the private security industry to sanitize the system for effective security service delivery towards complementing the efforts of government agencies in mitigating the security challenges bedevilling our Nation.

Audi made call while presenting operational licence to 24 Private Guard Companies that were successful after undergoing thorough screening to ascertain the eligibility of their applications as operators in the sector.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the NSCDC spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu, the CG charged them to see the licence as an opportunity to help nip crime in the bud by being proactive and collaborating with security agencies to provide actionable and accurate intelligence needed to deal with prevailing security challenges in the country.

Audi, said: “As stakeholders in the protection of lives and property, let us join hands to safeguard our future and that of the generations yet unborn and to make our country better and safer because, a secured environment will no doubt engender socio/economic development of the Country.”

He revealed that the Corps has concluded an arrangement to make available its training facilities for the Private Guards Companies to leverage on for training, capacity building and manpower development of their staff.

Reiterating that NSCDC was putting in place necessary machinery to reposition and reform the Private security sector in Nigeria in accordance with the enabling law and regulations.

The NSCDC boss charged all operators to work within the ambit of the law governing their operation as not to incur the wrath of the Corps because violators would have their license seized, revoked or have their operational base sealed until the right procedure is followed.

While congratulating the newly licenced operators, Audi urged them to constantly interface with the heads of PGC of the Corps in their various base stations for proper guidance, training and regulations, as his administration is committed to run an open door system to create room for better collaboration and information sharing that could help curb the security challenges in the country and guarantee adequate peace and development of the nation.

Responding on behalf of the newly licenced operators, Ambassador Godwin George Umoh, chairman/CEO of Pareto Smartwork Nig. Ltd, commended the NSCDC boss for the speedy and transparent process adopted in the screening exercise, noting that it a very credible way to ensure professionalism of the sector unlike before when it used to be an all comers affair.

He further added that there is need to incorporate technology to assist in the task of security management as human intelligence cannot be totally relied upon especially where manpower is grossly inadequate.