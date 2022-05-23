Insecurity: Ogun monarch canvasses constitutional powers to traditional rulers

The traditional ruler of Ayetoro Budo-Ota, Ogun state, Oba Adewunmi Odutala, has called on government to give more constitutional powers to traditional institutions to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Odutala stated this while speaking with newsmen at his 3rd coronation anniversary held in his palace.

The monarch said if government could give traditional rulers autonomy to control their domains, it would reduce security threats confronting the country.

He said the traditional rulers are familiar with their domains and they know everyone living in their communities.

He added that it would be difficult for an alien to migrate to the community without the knowledge of the monarch controlling the domain.

He said when such a law is passed, the traditional rulers should be made to be answerable directly to the state governor.

“It is when the government learns to recognise the importance of traditional rulers that the country will know peace. Every traditional ruler knows everybody in the community.

“The security problem in Nigeria today is because the kings are not recognised. We are not given the rightful position. It is during election period that they recognise us. They come around, pay homage and after the election, they stop coming.

“I am clamouring for government to give us a constitutional role. Let us have independent power to manage our community, and let us be accountable to the governor directly. The position of a king is too important to be ceremonial,” he stated.

