Insecurity: Onu harps on indigenous manufacturing of security equipment

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that Nigeria needs to intensify efforts in producing equipment to help in the fight against insecurity and further equip the armed forces.

The Minister stated this when he received the report of the inter-ministerial committee on implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the federal government and Wiseguard Technologies Nig. Ltd in Abuja on Thursday.

In a press statement signed by Otuyemi Adetayo states that the inter-ministerial committee comprised of members of the Nigerian Army, Airforce, Civil Defence Corps, National Agency for Space Research Development (NASRDA) and the Ministry of Interior.

Onu maintained in strongest terms that security is extremely vital for citizens living in rural and urban communities.

He assured Nigerians that the current security challenges bedeviling the country are a price for national development, adding that more indigenous innovations will emanate from the security situation.

The chairman of the Inter-Ministerial committee, Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba hailed the efforts of all and sundry involved in the committee’s work.

He assured that more efforts will be on deck to further improve the committee’s work.