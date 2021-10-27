Insecurity: Osinbajo to grace 11th NASS’ prayer breakfast

The Christian Legislators Fellowship of the National Assembly has said it will play host to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at its 11th edition of the National Prayer Breakfast holding Thursday as prayers are offered against insecurity and other challenges.



The group stated this at a media briefing, through its president, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha Wednesday. It also stated guest speaker at the event would be Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church, Goshen Land, Nasarawa state.



Senator Bwacha stated that the event with the theme; ‘Faith In Jesus Christ In Times of Trouble’ was intended to pray for Nigeria as a country and ‘our responsibilities as legislators.’

Fielding questions on the challenges of leadership in the country, Bwacha said as a group, “we’re non-partisan, but to pray for the country. Ours is to intercede because crisis does not recognise political party. The high cost of food items does not know political parties, or classes of people.”



On the continuous prayers by leading religious groups, the Senator said the group was conversant with the position of the bible, to the effect that faith should be put to work.

He however noted that he would not want to preempt what the year’s guest speaker may be talking about.ii