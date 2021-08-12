Insecurity, others: God re-building Nigeria – NCPC boss

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said “God is re-building Nigeria and putting an end to her challenges.”

He stated this recently during the second Prayer Congress at Mount Nebo during the 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan, according to a statement issued by the Commission’s media and public relations unit.

It indicated that the NCPC boss said all the Nigerian pilgrims in Jordan were gathered in Mount Nebo to pray for the peace of Nigeria and to also pray for the leadership of the Church and the nation.

The statement read in part, “We have come to bring our challenges to the King of glory and I believe that God will hear us. In no time, Nigeria would come out of her challenges stronger and better. God has blessed our country with enormous natural resources which are supposed to be a blessing not a curse.

“Because Nigerian pilgrims have come to Mount Nebo to pray for the peace of Nigeria, God would restore peace back to Jordan. NCPC will explore more Holy Sites that would be beneficial to the pilgrims in order to make pilgrimage to Jordan more spiritually impactful. I believe that Nigeria has a lot to learn from Jordan.”

Also speaking, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency, Amb. Faruk Yabo, expressed delight at the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Jordan.

According to him, “Jordan is a blessed country and I know that this blessing will extend to Nigeria.”

He promised that the Nigerian Embassy in Jordan “will continue to support NCPC and every Nigerian in Jordan.”