Insecurity: Oyo to deploy more strategies in 2022 – Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said, Sunday, that his government would deploy more security strategies to keep the state safe and secure in year 2022.

The governor stated this at this year’s Armed Forces remembrance celebration church service held at the St. Peter’s Church, Aremo, Ibadan,

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Governor Makinde disclosed that government would continue to ensure that the welfare of the Armed Forces remained at the front burner of government activities.

“As a state, we will continue to care for the families of the fallen heroes and ensure that their welfare is guaranteed. For all of us, who live in Oyo State, I think we should all ensure that, when we see people who have lost their spouses, either as members of the Armed Forces or not, who have fought gallantly to make Nigeria safe,” he said.

He said a lot of the efforts have to do with the strategy that have been deployed, the cooperation among all the security agencies in the state, as well as the settling down of Amotekun itself. Going forward, we expect that it will continue at this pace and even get better.”

Gov Makinde maintained that, “there are additional security strategies that are going to be deployed this year. We will get additional Mobile Police Squadron in Oyo and the different security outfits will continue to work together to ensure the state remains safe and secure.”

In his sermon, the Provost Very Revd Wale Adebiyi, commended the state government for allowing peace to reign in all nooks and crannies of the state.

He appreciated all those in charge of the state security architecture for improving security in the state, tasking Nigerians to come to the aid of the families of the Armed Forces, so that their efforts would not be in vain.

