Insecurity: PDP suspends campaign activities in Anambra

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra state for the November 6 poll, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, on Friday announced an indefinite suspension of his campaign activities owing to violent crimes and killings in the state.

Ozigbo in his 61st Independence message to Nigeria also urged South-east leaders to find a lasting solution to the crisis by initiating lawful processes and dialogue.

He said, “Nigeria marks its 61st Independence Anniversary as a fresh wave of violence envelopes my home state of Anambra. In the past few days, we have witnessed an alarming escalation of deadly violence in Anambra. We lost an eminent son and several others in what appears to be a renewed violent campaign by bandits.



“As a son of the soil and a leader, I find the latest reports of violence disturbing and condemnable. I call for a stop to all acts of violence, particularly against the innocent. Due to this development and in line with my belief that no life is worth anybody’s ambition, I suspended all my campaign rallies and public appearances scheduled for this week. Every life is precious and ought to be protected and preserved.



“It is time that the Nigerian government opened the door for non-violent solutions to the crisis at hand. I call for the end of the dehumanisation of my people, and any people for that matter. Everyone deserves to live in dignity and die with dignity. As Nigeria marks her 61st Independence anniversary, I wish to call for sober reflection and determined action by federal and state governments.”