Insecurity: Peace Institute launches book on ending extremism



The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, (IPCR), has called on Nigerians to embrace the core values of unity by upholding the spirit of tolerance and accommodating divergent views.

The Director-General of the Institute, Mr Bakut Tswah Bakut, made the call Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of a book titled Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism in Nigeria, whichwas organised by the editors of the book, the Director of IPCR and Director of Research and Policy Analysis.

The director-general said the event was part of the institute’s commitment and resolve to deal with the activities of violent extremists.

He said: “Violence has inflicted harm on innocent men, women and children as well as institutions of government in our country. The rising threats of violent extremists are fundamentally a threat to international peace and regional security.

“This is evidenced in how communities are attacked and destroyed by these extremists to stop our efforts in promoting peace, security and development as a nation. It is on this premise that the book project was conceived and implemented in the 2021 budget.

“The book, provides a holistic institutional and expert approach to preventing and countering violent extremism in Nigeria. It is in accordance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari when he signed into law the Policy Framework and National Action Plan on Aug. 24, 2017.

“This approach is a departure from the military kinetic approach of countering violent extremism. This means we must work together to step up our capacities to complement the military with concerted efforts in identifying and addressing the root causes, issues, actors and trends in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Director of Research and Policy Analysis, IPCR, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, said the book would be made available to universities, other institutions of higher learning and secondary schools.

“We believe that it is necessary to catch them young and what better way to do that if not the places for learning. We will also engage our traditional rulers in indoctrinating youths on the need to say no to violence and embrace peace for the progress of our country,” Ochogwu said.

The Book Reviewer, Prof. Audu Gambo, Vice-Chancellor, Karl Kumm University, Vom- Plateau, said that the book is made up of 19 Chapters and 416 pages.

“Chapter one to 19 of the book, provides insight to the causes of violent extremism, institutional approach to preventing and countering it, and the role of social media and others in countering violent extremism,” Gambo said.