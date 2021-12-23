Insecurity: Plateau varsity builds police outpost

The Vice Chancellor Plateau State University Bokkos, Professor Yohana Izam has said his administration is doing everything humanly possible to improve security of staff and students.

He said, already, the university has built a police station awaiting deployment of personnel by the Nigeria Police Force.

Professor Izam, who made the disclosure during a press briefing at the media forum, organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Plateau state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Thursday in Jos, pledged to work with the media to improve the security situation in the institution.

According to him, “20 additional security men were recruited to add up to the ones already in the university, including local vigilantes.”

Professor Izam said the university is also doing its best at settling the allowances of both academic and non-academic staff, who are on strike.

He said the university would soon get four additional departments to add up to the existing four.

Prof. Izam said the institution under his stewardship has done a lot on the training of lecturers and their welfare.

