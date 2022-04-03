Insecurity: PMB, charlatans and the call for Monguno’s head

In the last few days, we have witnessed growing calls by tiny fraction of the elite class, demanding the head of the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Muhammad Babagana Monguno. Sadly so, the valid excuse they are hanging on to as the basis for such despicable calls is the recent Kaduna train attack.

What is clear from such calls is that it is either they are driven by ignorance of the workings of national security strategies or they are suffering from collective amnesia, coupled with sheer mischief. Or better still, it is a clandestine way of destabilising the President Muhammadu Buhari-midwifed security architecture, which he has laboured hard to build over the last seven years. Curiously, most of the people making these calls can’t see beyond their noses and lack sound knowledge or international best practices of the workings of national security.

Such call is akin to changing a winning team in the middle of a game, which is the most unreasonable and foolish thing to do in terms national security strategies. In advanced economies like the United States and the United Kingdom where I have had the privilege of communicating with their heads of their intelligence units, security teams are rarely tampered with, especially in times of national emergencies. The usual practice is that national security strategies go through regular reviews and fine-tuning to take care of emerging challenges instead of outright sack or disbandment.

In times attacks like the 911 terrorist’s attacks in the US, we did not hear calls for the sack of the country’s security team. Rather, they returned to the drawing board for continuous upgrading, reviewing and fine-tuning of their intelligence gathering plans. That is the best practice anywhere in the world.

In any case, the recent clamour for the removal of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) is like the biblical hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob. Most disgruntled politicians sponsor moles, who are merely echoing the messages of their paymasters. They are merchants who specialise in trading their gullible appetites for morsel of bread or pot of porridge to suggest or throw silly ideas, in order to mislead the government. It won’t be wrong if I insinuate that they are calling for the NSA’s sack because in the performance of his uncompromising duties, he may have stepped on toes of the so called narrow interests of the godfathers who will stop at nothing until they succeed in their sinister desire of rubbishing their victim.

Gone are the days; Nigerians are wiser than that now. They can no longer deceive Nigerians. We know the reasons for their demand for Monguno’s head. They are security contractors who see the insistence on due process by the NSA as a stumbling block. They are used to cutting corners in time past. Now that President Buhari is in power and everything must follow due process, they are angry. Their large appetite is threatened. Their larger than life ego is bruised because in the performance of his duties, the NSA has no sacred cows or ‘anointed ones.’ He treats people equally based on merit.

On the other hand, the greatest tragedy befalling our nation today is the politicisation of issues of national security. Politicians and stakeholders in countries like Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, United States’, Russian, including Israel, know where to draw the lines. For one, they know that they are seeking to govern because there’s is a country. If security is compromised and their country implodes, where will they seek to govern?

I would like to suggest here that Nigeria should implement one of the strategies of the advanced society, which is what is called political intelligence bureau under the office of the National Security Adviser. This initiative will help to monitor the activities of political parties.

We have had the opportunity of moving around the globe as part of foreign missions. We were able to meet national security advisors of many countries. One of the things that are common among them is strict adherence to security plans. For instance, when issues of terror and miscellaneous offences are going out of hand, the office of the security adviser is to come up with excellent changes in the security roadmap aimed at solving the issue at once.

From my facts findings, Monguno might have stepped on the toes of political contractors who have been finding it difficult to penetrate and have access to destroy the unity amongst security agencies in the fight against terrorism. My findings also revealed that Monguno doesn’t bribe anyone, and he allows all agencies to draw their budgets to defend our nation, Nigeria. Because they had been used to giving and receiving bribes, now that Monguno is doing something totally different, they have the right to be angry. But the bad news is that the NSA will not change his principles because of their pedestal, mischievous and parochial interests. The call is a clear case of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

At the moment, NSA Monguno is making frantic efforts to see that President Buhari’s national security network for the establishment of Special Forces mainly to combat and fight terrorism known as National Guard is successful as practice in the United States, Canada, Israel, and of the world. As citizens of a great country like Nigeria, we can’t continue to play the ostrich and expect our nation to be great. Nations become great when citizens contribute their quota to national development.

Under Gen Monguno, Nigeria has prioritised the role of intelligence gathering in the nation’s security architecture. That is where the dexterity of the Chief Spy Officer lies. The NSA has combined effectively with the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, in his effort to arrest the security situation in the country.

The successes recorded in the military operations so far can be credited to the dramatic shift in the intelligence priorities and requirements since the appointment of Gen Monguno. Cumulatively, this has reflected in improved security atmosphere in the country.



With the formidable resume of Gen Monguno in security management, the president is now delivering on his campaign promise of restoring peace in the North East and other parts of the country. This has also led Nigeria to contributing significantly to the peace and social order of the African continent, having almost defeated the terrorist groups and all territorial extensions returned to the sovereignty of the nation.

Ibrahim is director, Communications and Strategic Planning, Presidential Support Committee (PSC).