Insecurity: RCCG-Throne holds prayer walk, demand end to killings

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has turn to the Almighty God seeking solution to the increasing security challenges in Nigeria

About 1000 of the worshipers, mostly youths embarked on what they called prayer walk and petition God for and end to violence in the country.

The programme which was organised by the RCCG- Throne Room Parish, Abuja, was to seek God’s intercession in restoring peace in Nigeria and the world.

The Pastor in charge, Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi who lead the walk said the programme was part of the Global outreach of the youth arm of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, with Presence in over 190 nations, to intercede for Nigeria and other nations of the world, born out of a desire to seek God’s face concerning the nations of the Earth.

Speaking with journalists during the prayer walk, Pastor Benjamins-Laniyi said “We are praying for the peace of Nigeria, let war cease, let conflict cease, without peace, prosperity will be nothing, peace is the bond of prosperity, peace is the seed of prosperity.

“When the peace is gone, prosperity will be far, so we are declaring in every state, in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, let the peace of God reign, we are praying and saying let God intervene, let the instrument of violence be broken.

“The bible said Jesus Christ was wounded for our transgression, he was bruised for our iniquities, the pain of our peace was upon him, so we are praying let there be peace in our streets, let there be peace in our communities, let thuggry be a thing of the past, let killing be a thing of the past, let terror be a thing of the past.

“We say Lord let there be peace, because we know God can do it for Nigeria because Nigeria is a great country, we walk for peace, we talk for peace, and peace is non-negotiable.”

On those blowing ember of war in the country, the clergy said: “They forget that if there are instruments of conflict, they themselves don’t have peace, and every human being has a tendency towards having peace, it is something that everyone craves for, so if they can’t give peace, they can’t have peace.

“Let us stop this thuggery, election time is coming, let us come against everything that is contrary, let everything be done in peace because the prosperity of this nation is non-negotiable.”