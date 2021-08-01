Insecurity reducing in Katsina – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has disclosed that the incidences of insecurity have drastically reduced in the state.

Masari made the disclosure on Sunday in Katsina while speaking at the 2021 special prayer session (Yaumush Shukur) Thanksgiving Day for Allah’s blessings and bounties in Katsina state.

He said, “The news we are getting from across the state indicate that the incidences of insecurity have reduced in the state drastically.”

Masari such blessings from God required special prayer to see the state out of its present security woes and called on the people to cooperate in order to overcome the challenges.

He noted that Katsina state is blessed and favoured by God among states of the federation, stressing that the state was blessed by men and women that excelled in various human endeavors.

In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruq Umar, appreciated the efforts of Governor Masari in improving security challenges across the state.

He stated that the people of Daura and Katsina Emirates were united in moving the state forward and ensuring the unity of its people.

Also speaking, the chairman of the prayer session, Alhaji Abidu Yazid Rafindadi emphasised the importance of giving thanks to God for his many blessings to the people.

