Insecurity: Rescue Nigeria from destructive forces, Adedeji tells FG

Foremost criminologist, Professor Kayode Adedeji, Monday tasked government at all levels to rescue Nigeria from the “grip of destructive forces of criminality.”

Professor Adedeji said this in his introductory remarks in a webinar organised by the Nigeria Society for Criminology entitled “Criminology and contemporary security challenges in Nigeria” during which papers on different aspects of crime, social problems and security management were presented .

He stated that Nigeria government seem unable to tackle the problems of insecurity in the country partly due to inadequacy of knowledge or due to the fire brigade approach usually employed in addressing issues in the country.

The foremost criminologist urged members of the society to make findings of their researches available to policy actors as their contribution towards ending the spate of insecurity.

Professor Adeyinka Aderinto in his paper “Historical and Contemporary overview of security challenges in Nigeria,” traced the origin of contemporary insecurity to trust gap, injustice which birthed ethnic agitations and kidnapping in the Niger-delta region.

“Despite years of independence, insecurity is still Nigeria’s biggest challenge and is fast becoming Nigeria’s identity. Although the origin of security challenges in the country cannot be clearly ascertained , it is researched to have started after the civil war….the 1966 coup and the resultant civil war,” he said.

Prof Aderinto added: ” The distrust that emanated from these experiences provides strong currents driving insecurity today and many ethnic agitations have arisen many decades after the war. This is further worsened by the downturn in the economic fortunes of the country following the end of oil boom in the 1980s.”

He called on government to deal with the root causes of insecurity to end the present social problem which he argued is costing the diversion of money ideally meant for developmental purposes

to provide security.

Saying that crimes are local, Prof Aderinto added that government alone cannot surmount the problem because all problems are local. A synergy of all levels of government will do a lot to end the problem.