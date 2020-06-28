Insecurity: Rights group laments inadequate budgetary provision for military

The Conference by Group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has expressed concern over the appalling budgetary provision to the armed forces waging the war against terrorism and other forms of criminalities in the country.

Convener of the group, Prince Danesi Momoh, urged the federal government to source for funds to provide the needed military logistics to effectively wage the war against terrorism and banditry in the country.

Stressing the need for the military to win the war against all forms of terrorism and banditry, the group maintained that achieving the goal goes beyond the mere removal of the service chiefs.

The group made a comparative analysis of defense budgets in sub-Sahara African and Asian countries with Nigeria to buttress the claim that the Nigerian military is grossly underfunded.

The group said: “We need to have a country, and feel safe in it before we can discuss any other thing. This is a matter of dire urgency. The Nigerian military needs and deserves to be well funded.

“The office of the National Security Adviser should work hand in hand with the Chief of Defence Staff and prepare key performance indicators for the Service Chiefs.

“We must measure what really matters as a way to project a response for credible options. The relevant questions to ask are; what are the milestones for service chiefs? Are they meeting up with it?

“In fact, 2018 was a year there was a lot of applause, and yet, criticism when the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari approved $1billion in Security Funds. And in that same year, the regular budget was $2.04billionn as has been noted. As at December 28, 2018, no dime was released from the $1billion Security Fund.

“And this tells you about budget, approvals and actual releases. Some of the capital releases are not made after the budget approvals. We must never forget that these monies are almost all used to address recurrent expenditure. What is left for capital investments and operational administration are always very little.

“Now, in comparison, and even contrast, in the same 2018 which Nigeria apparently did so much, the following countries, some of which GDP is lower than ours, and who has less security challenges spent as stated below: Myanma ($2.03bn, Egypt ($3.11bn), Morocco ($3.70bn), Philippines ($3.77bn), Pakistan ($11.38bn), India ($66.51bn).”

