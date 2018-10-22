Insecurity: Rivers people must vote out Wike – Amaechi



The All Progressives Congress leader in Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has urged the state electorate to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party government led by Governor Nyesom to forestall further insecurity and increased violence in the state.

The immediate past governor of the state blamed his successor for being behind the spate of insecurity issues in the state warning that if Wike’s government is not voted out in the forthcoming 2019 governorship polls the state would be further plunged into unnecessary violence and mass killings.

The Minister, who made the appeal during yesterday’s dedication service of the Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation, in Port Harcourt at the Redeemed Christian Church, regretted that the people had made the initially mistake of voting in Wike in 2015 stressing that similar mistake must not be allowed in subsequent exercise.

“It is unfortunate am saying this before the camera because it’s like demarketing Rivers State when you hear about death. We heard about many killings up to eight persons just last week.

“If the Governor cannot take charge and people are dying, then there is a need for replacement and for people to vote for their lives.

“We are no longer talking about food now, we are not talking about light. We are talking about the right to existence that you have to live. All the shops and houses are empty people are on the run because nobody can protect them here”, he said urging the people to put a stop this avoidable happenings.

According to him, the problem goes beyond mere prayer adding that the people must in addition to prayer take practical action to restore peace and security through the instrument of their votes.

Nonetheless, he said they were in the church seek the face of God because they believe that God drives everything and it is important to seek God first before talking to the people.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.