Insecurity: Sack defence minister now, APC chief tells Buhari

Worried by the deteriorating security situation in the country, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwammanda, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.) for poor performance.

The call comes days after the President sacked two cabinet members, Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono; and Ministers of Power, Saleh Mamman.

Kwammanda, who made the call, Friday, while addressing journalists also called on the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to begin investigate of the sacked minister of agriculture and prosecute if he is found wanting.

According to him, “My call to the President is to also sack minister of defence. If you look at the security situation of Nigeria, especially in the North, you will agree with me that the minister is not doing his job.

“Buhari is doing his best to arrest the security challenges but as a Minister, Magashi is doing nothing. So, I call on Buhari to immediately sack him and replace him with a better candidate.

“We have better candidates from Kano state to replace both Nanono and Magashi,” the party stalwart further stated.