Insecurity: Sack FCT minister within 72hrs, Abuja group begs Buhari

An indigenous Civil Society Organisation under the auspices of Abuja Grassroots Advocacy Projects (AGAP) has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Musa Bello over none implementation budgetary allocations.



The CSO who made this call in a statement Tuesday in Abuja on the state of the capital city which the group lamented is gradually becoming a failed city because of the non-chalant attitude of the minister to work in the interest of the people.



The coordinator of the group, Comrade Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, lamented that it was because of “the negative attitude of the minister towards implementing yearly budgets that is why the issue of insecurity is getting worst on daily basis and nobody is safe again in the FCT.”



According to him, the minister keeps returning budgets to the treasury every year, when important sectors of the economy were crying for attention, which has made kidnappings in the city become the order of the day.



Yusuf said “the best thing President Muhammad Buhari can do to salvage the situation in the capital city is for him to immediately sack the minister and replace him (Bello) with a more competent one that would be ready to work in the interest of the people.



“We are calling for the immediate sack of the FCT minister because of insecurity in the entire FCT, in less than seven days four professors have been kidnapped. The worst of it all is that the FCT minister does not sympathize with anybody who has been abducted.



“Over time we have discovered the minister is not people oriented. He is clueless. Abuja is so porous there is no security. If we are not careful under the minister’s watch M.r President is not safe.



“With this minister, I repeat President Buhari is not safe. For example, if you pass through Area 1roundaboutt you will discover that all the street lights are all dead, therefore encouraging daily criminal activities in the area and other places with the same issues.



“Look at the controversial attitude of the minister on appointment the mandate secretaries and we are saying it without mincing words, that we will completely shutdown Abuja if the minister is not sack within 72 hours,” he threatened.