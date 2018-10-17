Insecurity: Saraki ignores call to summon police IGP

In apparent move to avoid extending another invitation to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday ignored a prayer to summon the police boss to appear before the lawmakers.

Following a point of order by Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy President of the Senate, Dino Melaye (Kogi West-PDP) mentioned as his only prayer that the senate invite the IGP.

Ekweremadu had urged the senate to look into the gruesome killing of a Red Cross staff, Hauwa Liman, by the Boko-haram terrorist group.

Ms Liman was kidnapped alongside others in March in Rann, Borno state, when the insurgents launched an attack on a camp for displaced persons.

Contributing, Melaye berated the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as being incompetent in providing security for the citizens.

He cited examples of police reckless killing of a corps member, Nkechi Igwetu, in July and the recent killing of another woman, Anita Akapson.

The lawmaker called for the summon of the IGP to explain the activities of his officers.

“This is beyond standing up and giving one minute silence,” said Melaye.

“This is a time to invite the police.

It’s either these policemen are on tramadol or other cheap drugs.

That is the only explanation.

There is a need to carry out drug audit on police in Nigeria.

“The senate should invite the Inspector-General of Police and ask why insecurity persists,” he said.

While citing the prayers for adoption, however, Saraki left out that of Melaye.

The senate adopted three prayers; to observe a two-minute silence for the deceased, condole with her family, and urge the federal government through its agencies to immediately ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and the last ICRC volunteer in Boko Haram captivity.

Saraki asked that his colleagues second each of these prayers but failed to mete same treatment to the summon.

The omission may not be unconnected to series of face-off between the senate and Idris before the last annual recess.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.