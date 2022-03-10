Insecurity: Seek divine intervention, Etsu Nupe urges subjects 

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger state Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has appealed to his subjects and Nigerians to seek divine intervention to end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He made the appeal Thursday in a statement in Bida, through the secretary of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman.

Alhaji Abubakar said it was high time “we all turn to Almighty Allah in our search for plausible solutions to the security challenges bedeviling the area, state and the country at large.”

These, he said, include banditry, kidnappings, terrorism, cattle rustling and other crimes.

The royal father said no problem is formidable to God adding that the country would surmount all security challenges with fervent prayers and absolute faith in God.

“As Muslims and Christians, Nigerians should embark on ceaseless prayers in mosques and churches, individually and collectively, to enable us have a crime free-society,” Etsu Nupe said.

On recent bandit’s attacks in some parts of the emirate, he

appealed to Muslims and Christian faithful in the emirate to intensify prayers for permanent peace in the emirate and the country in general.

The traditional ruler also admonished his subjects and Nigerians to shun rumour mongering and spreading of fake news, to avoid unnecessary tension in the emirate.

He stated that fake news and rumour mongering would not do anybody any good.

The monarch enjoined his subjects to always contact the security agencies in the event of suspected movements.