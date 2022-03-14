Insecurity: Senate pushes for better funding of border communities 

The chairman Senate Committee on States and Local Government, Abdullahi Gumel, Monday, said the Senate would push for more funding for border communities to check insecurity in the country.

Senator Gumel gave the assurance during an oversight visit by the Senate committee at the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) in Abuja.

He said “It is very important we keep our border communities well taken care off so that they will not add insecurity to the nation as being faced now. We have to advocate for more funding to you people (BCDA), considering the security challenges being currently faced across our country, especially on our borders.”

He noted that members of the committee were very conscious of what is going on in terms of budgetary allocation to the agency, assuring: “We will go to any length and talk to anybody that is concerned about more funds to the border communities so that we can get our country secured.”

He said the Senate regards the agency as important because lack of amenities at borders would make them vulnerable, adding that the communities must have good medical care, schools and other amenities.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of BCDA, Captain Junaid Abdullahi, said the work of the agency is important because the border communities are the gate way to the country.

He said people living in those areas needed amenities such that they would have no need looking across the borders and seeking any social infrastructure or services from neighbouring countries.

“Because of the vulnerability of the border areas, it is susceptible to infiltration by undesirable elements that threaten the security of our country. We need to secure the loyalty of the border communities to make them feel they belong to this country,” he said.

Capt Abdullahi however said the communities should show allegiance to the country so that they are not tempted in any way to be party to anything that would be against the interest of the country.