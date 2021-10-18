Insecurity taking negative toll on Nigeria’s education sector – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Monday expressed worry over the rising wave of insecurity, a situation, which he said is taking a Negative toll on the Nigeria’s education sector.

The governor made the lamentation in his home country Gbajimba, Guma local government area during the virtual handing over and commissioning of Government Science and Technical College built by Star Deep Ltd. (a Chevrons Company).



Ortom stated that education remain the bedrock for the growth and development of any nation.

He lauded the oil company for investing heavily in the education sector as part of their social responsibility policy.



He pledged on behalf of his government that all will be done to protect the facility and announced immediate perimeter fencing of the school. He also urged the community to do everything within its reach to protect the edifice.

The governor decried the high number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the area and urged the federal government to do everything to ensure that the people return to their homes.



“I will not keep quiet and allow some group of people chase my people away from their homes and continue to make them IDPs.



“Gbajimba has over 500,000 IDPs. I appeal to the federal government to stop these herdsmen and declare them a terrorist group.

“They should stop the killing and destruction of our property. I will not engage any militia group but seek for justice of my people,” he said.