Insecurity: Tarfa urges stakeholders to adopt kinetic, non-kinetic approach

A retired Nigerian Army Major General, Paul Tarfa, has urged the federal government, traditional institutions, the academia, community and religious leaders to change technique of handling insecurity in Nigeria.

He is advocating diplomacy, development, moral persuasion, de radicalisation and peace-building as non-kinetic approach towards combating security threats in the country.

Tarfa, stated this weekend at the national summit on non-kinetic approach to insecurity and inter-agency collaboration, championed by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and sponsored by UKaid in Abuja.

He said threats like the Boko Haram in the Northeast, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast and the banditry in the Northwest have assumed complex multi-faceted dimensions, ranging from terrorism, insurgency, robbery, armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry vices.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the essence of this summit is to introduce a convivial and relaxed setting, designed to encourage security stakeholders, opinion leaders, and leaders of strategic professional groups, to fraternise and challenge the tendency towards more violence in our country and chart appropriate path towards sustainable peace and development.”

The director-general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, said the UK has responded more effectively to emerging threats and bringing a whole of government response to tackling terrorist threats in the UK.

