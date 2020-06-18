Insecurity: Troops kill 41 terrorists, several bandits

The Nigerian military says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-east killed 41 Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Monguno town, rescuing 33 of their captives in the process.

The military said it lost two soldiers in the operation.

It also said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and Accord also killed several bandits including one “Adamu Aleiro” in a forest along Katsina – Zamfara boundary area.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Maj-Gen John Enenche stated this in Abuja on Thursday, during an update on the various military operations in the country.

He said: “Between 11th to 18th June 2020, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out several aggressive clearance operations at various locations within the theatre, including a daring counter-attack on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Monguno town on 12 June 2020.

“The counter attack by own troops at Monguno resulted in the neutralization of 41 terrorists and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment, as well as the rescue of 33 captives, amongst others.

“Within the period under review, the land and air components of Operations Hadarin Daji and Accord carried out aggressive Clearance Operations at several identified bandits’ enclaves.

Most importantly was the attack on 3 camps operated by one “Adamu Aleiro” in a forest along Katsina – Zamfara boundary area.

Scores of bandits were killed during that encounter, with several others injured. In the process, troops also apprehended 3 suspected bandits, including one Ibrahim Isa clad in military camouflage while 6 kidnapped victims were rescued, amongst other recoveries.”

Speaking on rise in the activities of bandits in the North-west especially in Kastina state in spite of several military operations in the area, he said the military is adjusting it plans to handle situation.

Enenche said, “The military is following it squarely, we are adjusting our plans as the situation unfolds. And I can assure you that this will be handled sooner than expected. The presidential directive to get rid of the bandits is being carried out by the Chief of Defence Staff and other sister agencies.