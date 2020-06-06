Insecurity: Troops kill 70 bandits in Kachia

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike together with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and local vigilantes have killed 70 bandits during a clearance operation in Kachia forest in Kaduna state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed in a statement on Saturday that the operation was executed on 5 June 2020, after”timely and credible information on the bandits movement within the area”.

He said: “Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships.

“After the air interdiction, seventy 70 bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries. The troops are exploitating the forest. Details to follow as they unfold.”

” As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.”

In the same statement, Enenche said troops of Operation Yaki in blocking positions for Operation Accord at outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended two bandits’ logistics suppliers, and recovered several items including recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks and groceries.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Yaki and Air Component of Operation Accord, for their dexterity,” he said.