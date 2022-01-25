Insecurity: Unity group hails Service Chiefs for stabilising the country

A non-partisan organization, Unity Advocacy Group has commended the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for stabilising the country since their appointment one year ago.

The group said its investigation revealed that the security situation in the country has significantly improved since their appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on 26th January, 2021.

UAG while commending the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor for their efforts, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate and pray for the military.

UAG in the press release signed by its Convener Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the present leadership have improved the security situation from where they have met it.

The press release said the leadership of the AFN have shown commitment, unity and determination which has brought results in the various operations across the country.

UAG said, “Not forgetting that our brothers and sisters in the North-east had a peaceful Christmas celebration in 2021 due to the dexterity of military personnel in that region.

“In the South-South, economic saboteurs stealing crude oil are not finding it easy. Similarly, bandits in the North-West are under pressure. While, criminals in the South-east are being rooted out.”

The group noted that the past one year has been one of good story that will get better with the support of the citizens.

“We must appreciate the sacrifices of our dear military personnel and give them the needed support to restore peace and stability in our country,” UAG added.