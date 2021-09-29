Insecurity: We must avoid constitutional crisis in Anambra – Yakubu





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Wednesday said it is aware of the fluid security situation in Anambra state and pledged to do all that is constitutionally and legally possible to avoid the constitutional challenge likely ensue in the state if it is unable to conduct elections on account of insecurity.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu who stated this at a workshop in Abuja organised by the INEC Press Corps on the theme: “Inclusive Election in Anambra State and Beyond”, underscored the need for a safe and secure environment for efficient and professional deployment of staff and materials.

Represented by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, the INEC chairman said: “We are fully aware of the fluid security situation in Anambra state and different parts of the country and we will continue to work with the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security at the national, state and local governments towards securing the electoral environment.

“We must do all that is constitutionally and legally possible to avoid the constitutional challenge that may likely ensue in the state if the commission is unable to conduct elections on account of security challenges.

“On our part, we are determined to conduct a good election in Anambra and in other parts of Nigeria. We shall not compromise on the conduct of a good election in any part of Nigeria.

“We must realise that young men and women doing their National Youth Service form the bulk of our presiding officers. Some of them are the only sons and daughters of their parents.

“Some of them graduated from school through determined perseverance in the face of hardship. Some of them are the products of community effort while some of them did menial jobs to graduate.

“We, therefore, have a responsibility to protect them in the performance of this national assignment. No form of insurance can cover for the loss of one life and the commission will on no account compromise on the safety and welfare of these individuals and all other staff that will be deployed for the election.

“The voters must be assured of their security and must feel confident approaching the polling units to exercise their democratic franchise. We must also realise that the responsibility of the Commission is to organise, undertake and supervise elections within the context and ambit of the Constitution. Section 178 of the Constitution has circumscribed the period for the conduct of governorship electons and this period is cast in stone and immovable.”

The commission which restated its determination to conduct a good election in the state and in other parts of Nigeria, disclosed that the official register of voters as well as the final list of nominated candidates in the November 6 Anambra governorship election would be published October 7, 2021.

According to INEC, out of 14, it had already implemented seven activities leading to the election and the release of official voters’ list and list of niominted candidates by political parties would bring the activities to ten.

He noted that there were 2,447,996 registered voters in the state while the state has 326 Registration Areas (Wards), 5,720 Polling Units.

The INEC boss said “the number of registered voters will definitely increase with the end of the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and the display of the said Register for claims and objections.”

This, according to Yakubu, was “based on the figure of completed registrations released by the commission on the 20th day of September 2021, a total of 138, 795 registrants that completed their registration and this figure may decrease after the cleanup of the said register.”

Prof Yakubu noted that “the commission has made substantial progress in restoring these facilities and other burnt national electoral assets.”

On the 23rd May 2021 the commission’s facilities in its Anambra state office were attacked and destroyed.

According to INEC, “the collation centre was burnt, stores housing over 326 generating sets and the generating sets were burnt. 6 utility vehicles were set ablaze and the main building substantially damaged and burnt and over 50% of non sensitive materials meant for the election were also set ablaze.”

Speaking on the restoration of damaged facilities, Yakubu said, “the stores have been reconstructed and ready to receive materials. The Collation Center will be ready in a few days time and the restoration of the main building will also be completed in a few days time.

He said, “the implication is that in the next few days, the commission will begin the movement of non sensitive materials from its zonal stores in different parts of the federation to Anambra state office, preparatory to batching and delivery to our local government offices.”

He reiterated commission’s resolve to deploy relevant and appropriate technology for the conduct of the Anambra State Governorship election. “To this end, the commission will deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the accreditation of voters. The bimodal accreditation system will use fingerprints or facials for efficient voter accreditation. ..”Therefore, those engaged in identity theft must steer clear of the polling units in Anambra State as only voters that are properly authenticated using their fingerprints or facials will be allowed to vote. “The commission will also use its new technological device to upload polling unit level results to its central result viewing portal. Nigerians that have access to internet facilities can log in and view the results as they are being uploaded. For this, we have commenced elaborate voter education and publicity activities in the state,” he said.

While expressing the resolve of the commission to conduct a good election in all its processes and procedures, he further pledged that the votes of the people would be the only determinant of leadership succession in Anambra state.

He appealed “to all the critical stakeholders to rally round the commission and give their maximum cooperation towards this goal.”

The INEC chairman also explained modalities for media accreditations and coverages of the Anambra elections.



The Chief Executive Officer Albino Foundation, Hon Jake Epelle, while commending the organisers for focusing on inclusivity, he said INEC is the only org that has been expressly inclusive.He also urged the organisers to take steps and demonstrate inclusivity by running after those at the bottom of society with the aim of getting their views and publishing them..”I want your organisation to take steps in being inclusive. Please accommodate and run after we at the bottom and get our views,” he said.