Insecurity: WODDI flags off 40-day prayer for Nigeria



In a bid to avert negative events in Nigeria, especially Insecurity, a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) will Tuesday flag-off a 40-day virtual prayer for healing, security and progress of the country.

WODDI Founder, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, in a press statement by her Executive Assistant, Media, Delmwa Gogwim, Monday in Abuja, said “Nigeria our country is a blessed land, from human to natural resources.

“It is not a mistake that we are called the giant of Africa. Unfortunately, the enemy has and is still trying so hard to destroy the glory of our land and bring about insecurity, killings, bitterness, underdevelopment and hate in our society.



“But in all these we are confident that when we raise our voices in worship and prayers, God will hear from heaven and heal our land.”



According to the statement, “The theme of the 40-day prayers for Nigeria, which will be flagged-off at Tropic Galleria, Plot 269, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja, at 4pm, is: Heal Our Land And Let There Be Peace.

“Subsequent meeting will hold virtually between 6:30am and 6:50am daily from August 11 to September 18, 2021. Join zoom meeting click https://bit.ly/WODDI-NGO-PRAY-FOR-NIGERIA; meeting ID:87857015480 and password:005218.”