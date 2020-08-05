Insecurity: Zamfara gov tasks traditional rulers on intelligence reports



The Zamfara state governor, Senator Bello Mohammed, has charged royal fathers in the state to provide intelligence that would end insecurity bedeviling the northern region.

A statement issued by the governor’s Director-General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Wednesday, quoted him as speaking while receiving the people of Shinkafi, Zurmi, Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji and Tsafe Emirates Councils who paid him Sallah homage at his Gusau residence.



The governor directed them to share intelligence with security agencies so that appropriate measures can be taken accordingly.

He described sharing genuine intelligence as the major bedrock of ending security challenges facing the region and the country at large.

The governor reiterated his administration’s determination to protect the lives and property of all citizens at all levels in the state.

Mohammed also appreciated the support and the cooperation his government was getting from the royal fathers especially the government peace process, which according to him, had yielded positive results.

The peace process, he stated had led to the opening of all the roads and market places that were not accessible or patronised before the coming of his administration.



The governor also commended the security agencies in the state for their pro-activeness and making the state more secured than before.

Earlier in their separate Sallah homage messages, Emirs of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe Isah, Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Muhammad, Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed Ahmad Asha, Birnin Magaji, Alhaji Hussaini Mode and that of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Bawa expressed their happiness with the way and manner the governor handled security situation of the state.

They also assured him of their continued support and cooperation to all his administration’s policies and programmes.

They also lauded the governor’s efforts of restoring the state’s lost glory of peace and stability through his constant calls for unity, loyalty and discipline among people of the state which is now responsible for the attainment of peace in all the nooks and crannies of the state.



The Sallah homage was attended by the Sokoto state governor, honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who stopped over in the state while on transit.