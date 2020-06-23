Insecurity: Zamfara MDCAN wants cover for health personnel

Zamfara state Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN) has appealed to security agencies to provide full security cover to medical practitioners while discharging their primary responsibilities to save the lives of citizens.

This was contained in a communiqué issued in Gusau at the end of an emergency meeting held by the MDCAN over the recent gruesome murder of a member of the body, Dr. Enoch Okpara in Gusau by yet to be identified hoodlums.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the state’s branch of MDCAN, Dr. Umar Abdullahi and Dr. Tume Alfred respectively condemned the murder of Dr. Okpara, a consultant gynaecologist in its totality, called on the security agencies, especially the police to fast track its investigation in order to bring the killers to justice.

The 4-point communiqué also noted that “the current efforts to improve security in Zamfara should be strengthened.”

The body further stated that unveiling the perpetrators of the dastardly act against their colleague would further reassure the doctors and other citizens of the safety of their lives and properties.

They described the death of the slain Okpara as “painful and devastating to the medical profession in the country as he was a dedicated medical doctor in the service of humanity.”

Dr. Okpara was until his death, a senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist with the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau. He was found dead and burnt at his Mareri quarters residence in Gusau after he had been cut several times with machete on the 12th of this month.