Insecurity: ZLP hails Hope Uzodinma over refusal to name sponsors



Nationl leadership of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has thrown its support for the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma for not taking the risk of naming the sponsors of unknown gunmen and sponsors of insecurity in the state.

The governor had promised to expose the names of the said sponsors during the stakeholders meeting held at the state capital on Tuesday.

But in a statement released Thursday in Abuja, the party’s national chairman, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, who was present at the stakeholders meeting applauded governor Uzodinma for heeding to past advices including the one from the ZLP, “that to do so will amount to opening the window of escape by the culprits.

“Imo State and its people are not ready for anybody who is involved in looting of State treasury and sponsoring insecurity in the state to escape. This escape they would have achieved through court processes.

“For those who are attacking the governor for not naming and shaming the culprits are the same people that are involved and are condemning the governor because the route of escape has been blocked.”

The statement said governor Uzodinma who was equally advised to allow the police finish their investigation should encourage the police to charge such persons to court without recourse to anybody.

“The Imo State citizens are aware of those who looted their treasury. They also know the sponsors of terrorism in the state. The fact cannot change.”

While thanking the state government for making state conducive for those who returned home for Christmas, Chief Nwanyanwu, said “it was this strategic efforts of the governor, government and security agencies that citizens who returned from outside the state were able to enjoy the vacation without incidences of harassments, kidnappings and killings.”

ZLP, however enjoined the people of the state to support the government “so that the money used in fighting insecurity in the state could be used to provide infrastructure, health, education and empowerment of young people in the state.”

