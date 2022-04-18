Insecurity: Zulum revives fish business with 5 vehicles, grant to Monguno dealers 



Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, weekend, directed the release of five vehicles and business grant to fish marketers in Monguno area of the state.



Zulum’s offer, issued during an interactive meeting with fish dealers in Monguno town during his visit that ended, Saturday, was aimed at enhancing the trading of dry fish previously suspended as a result of the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.



The governor was in Monguno to supervise the distribution of N275 million alongside bags of food items and textiles to over 90,000 IDPs and vulnerable members of the host communities, which he did from Thursday to Saturday.



Economic activities in Borno were disrupted due to Boko Haram’s attacks on security forces and communities, which led to the displacement of millions of people.



Before the insurgency, which disrupted business activities in most communities in Borno, dry fish was commercially supplied to other parts of Nigeria and to neighbouring countries.



Zulum has since 2019 directed disbursement of billions of naira aimed at supporting business owners whose sources of livelihood were crippled by over a decade conflict in the North east.