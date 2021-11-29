Insecuruty: 6 DPOs honoured in C’River

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has honoured six Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Cross River state, saying the honour was for acts of exceptional bravery in tackling security challenges bedeviling the nation.

In an event in Calabar, weekend, PCRC national legal adviser, Dr. Godwin Okafor, who represented the national chairman, Dr. Faruk

Abdullah Maiyama, noted that the PCRC was impressed with the selected officers who he said had done well in curtailing activities of the criminal elements thereby bringing peace in the areas of their primary assignments.

Okafor advocated restructuring of the nation’s security architecture for the good of the nation, saying by so doing, lapses in the architecture would be overhauled and activities of bandits terrorising the nation curtailed.

Speaking while handing over the laurels to the award recipients, the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, said the recognition in form of award of honour was as a result of outstanding performance by the serving officers in terms of security and civilian/police relationship.

“The officers standing on the row are men who have distinguished themselves in their field of discipline. This award is coming to you for your stride in crime fighting,” the CP stated.

Also speaking, a traditional ruler in one of the communities in Akpabuyo council area, Chief Etim Bassey, said he had known DPO Inuyashi during the officer’s stay in Akpabuyo as a DPO.

He described him as a dogged police officer who is dedicated to

crime fighting, and ensuring that the population of youths involved in criminality is drastically reduced.

“Inuyashi is one policeman known for crime reduction. He has empowered many young men and provided means of livelihood for the young people so they do not indulge in criminality again,” Chief Bassey said.

The officers honoured included the SPO in charge of the Federal Housing Estate police station in Calabar, CSP Joseph Inuyashi, Abdulhammed Awodi, officer in charge of the Police Anti-Kidnapping/Anti-cultism Squad, CSP Victor James Usang of Ikom Division, SP Elemi Bassey Edet of Obanliku Division, SP Ibrahim Abubakar of Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) Division, and CSP Egede Jacob of the Efut Division.