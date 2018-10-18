Institute to organise national dialogue on 2019 elections

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) is seeking a broad-based national dialogue to promote consensus and national understanding ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The President of the association, Khallel Bolaji who disclosed this yesterday at a press conference in Abuja said that the body “is also interested in promoting deeper understanding and cooperation between the military establishment and the civilian population, to stem violent conflicts and ensure national stability which is critical to achieving a stable democracy.” He said the national dialogue, which will begin next week, would discuss issues critical to achieving democratic stability without jeopardising national security.

He said: “Specifically, the one-day forum will examine the challenges posed by the coming elections and national security.

It will also dissect issues around civil- military relations under democratic governance.

“Key participants expected include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr.

Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, ministers and members of the National Assembly.” Bolaji disclosed that the forum is being organised in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) “as a proactive step in minimizing conflicts and disagreements before, during and after the general elections.” He said: “We heard troubling stories from the recent elections in Osun and Ekiti states, especially the allegations of vote buying and victimization of voters.

Observation from both elections indicated that politicians are taking things too far; they’ve turned elections into a do or die affair

